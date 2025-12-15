Esler Makes Career-High 55 Saves, Chiefs Come up Short in Everett

Everett, WA - The Spokane Chiefs headed west for a 4th meeting this season against the league-leading Everett Silvertips. The Chiefs entered the game winless against the Silvertips so far this campaign, but started the game off strong.

Despite being outshot 23-7 and going on the penalty kill four times in the opening frame, it was the Chiefs entering intermission with a 3-1 lead.

After forcing a turnover in the offensive zone, Gavin Burcar dished it across to Buckley who put away his third of the season.

Later at 10:10 it was Cohen Harris streaking down the ice after receiving a long range pass from Brody Gillespie.

Harris' five goals, 13 assists and 18 points so far this season are all career highs.

Everett scored their lone goal of the opening period on the power play at 16:12.

Chase Harrington answered back to make it 3-1 following an excellent forecheck and pass from Cohen Harris.

Harrington's 10th of the season came at 18:35 with Gillespie getting a second assist of the first period.

The second period was back and forth with Everett scoring at 1:23 and Brody Gillespie answering back moments later.

Harris added an assist and Everett would make a change at goaltender.

Later in the period Vanhanen was the recipient of a fortunate bounce and scored Everett's third of the night at 11:06.

Logan Wormald was taken down and awarded a penalty shot near the end of the second, but it was saved by Miller in relief of LeGall in net for Everett.

The third period was a stalemate until the late stages when Everett's Liske found open space and found the top corner to tie the game at four.

He would follow that with another goal to take a 5-4 lead at 15:19.

Spokane would pull Carter Esler to gain an advantage with the empty net late in the period but an unlucky bounce off a stick went straight to an Everett skater who fired it down into the goal.

Chiefs face a season-high 61 shots and were unable to breakthrough the relief goaltender Miller, who entered the game early in the second following Spokane's fourth goal.

Esler makes a career-high 55 saves as Spokane goes 4/5 on the penalty kill. Cohen Harris and Brody Gillespie provided the offense, each tallying three points with a goal and two assists.

Spokane will continue the quick weekend road trip tomorrow in Vancouver at 4 PM. Catch the game for FREE on Victory+ or listen at 103.5 The Game.

The Chiefs' final home game before the holiday break is set for Tuesday, December 6th against the Portland Winterhawks. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited edition player magnet courtesy of TicketsWest. Get your tickets at SpokaneChiefs.com.







