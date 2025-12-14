Game Preview: Vees at Winterhawks

Published on December 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to finish the week perfect when they finish off their three games in three nights against the Winterhawks in Portland. Puck drop is 4:00PM

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (15-8-4-3) continued their goal scoring tear as of late taking down the Winterhawks 8-1 last night. In their three games this week they have outscored their opponents 21-2. Matteo Danis led the way with four goals and two assists and has points in all three games since returning from injury.

The Winterhawks enter Sunday's matchup fourth in the Western Conference, three points behind the Vees. They have lost their last two games, giving up eight goals in each defeat.

Vees Player to Watch: Ethan McCallum: The Vees goaltender is projected to make his second start with the team after stopping all 18 shots he faced in an 8-0 Vees victory on Tuesday over the Tri-City Americans.

Fast Fact: AJ Reyelts and Jacob Kvasnicka have departed the team for USA Camp in preparation of the upcoming World Junior Championship in Minnesota.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of four meetings this season. The Vees picked up a 3-2 win at home in the first matchup before their 8-1 victory last night. These two will wrap up their season series on Jan. 31 back in Penticton.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 37 points (20g, 17a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 35 points (14g, 21a)

Brady Birnie- 33 points (7g, 26a)

Brittan Alstead- 27 points (12g, 15a)

Matteo Danis- 26 points (14g, 12a)

Winterhawks

Alex Weiermair- 39 points (19g, 20a)

Ryan Miller- 37 points (11g, 26a)

Jordan Duguay- 30 points (10g, 20a)







