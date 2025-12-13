Vees Continue Solid Road Play with Win Over Thunderbirds

The Penticton Vees once again started strong on the road leading to a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Penticton now sits at 7-2-0-2 on the road this season and are 3-0 against Seattle.

The Vees climb to 14-8-4-3 on the season with the win.

It took a while for the Vees to strike in the first period but on the powerplay Brady Birnie found Ryden Evers in the high slot to open the scoring. Evers would strike again shortly after taking a feed from Ethan Weber and deflecting the puck past the Thunderbirds goaltender to make the score 2-0 after the first period.

The Vees would add to their lead late in the second period with Matteo Danis scoring on a wraparound for his 10th of the season.

The Thunderbirds would answer on a great individual effort from Matej Pekar who went coast-to-coast and tucked the puck under the bar to make the score 3-1 Vees heading into the final frame.

Tristan Petersen registered his eighth goal of the season at 7:30 of the third period on the powerplay making the score 4-1.

Doogan Pederson would add an empty netter from beside his own net at 18:44 for his fourth of the year and third in the last two games.

AJ Reyelts stood tall stopping 23 of 24 shots in the victory. He also added his second assist of the year on the Pederson empty net goal.

The Vees special teams stayed hot as they went 2/6 on the powerplay and killed all four penalties they faced.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 36

Thunderbirds- 24

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers (2), Matteo Danis, Tristan Petersen, Doogan Pederson

Thunderbirds- Matej Pekar

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/6

Thunderbirds- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/24

Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka - 31/35

Up Next: The Vees continue their three game road trip on Saturday when they head to Portland to take on the Winterhawks for a 6:00PM puck drop.







