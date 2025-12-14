Warriors Fall Late in Third Period to Blades

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Saskatoon tallies two goals in the dying minutes of Saturday's game to push themselves to victory.

Kash Andresen sent the teddy bears flying just 30 seconds into the first period. The Warriors had two chances on the man-advantage in the first period, although the second opportunity only lasted two seconds before the end of the frame. The Warriors started the second period with 1:58 remaining on their second power play of the hockey game. Just past the four minute mark of the period, Pavel McKenzie was called for high-sticking to send the Warriors to their first penalty kill of the night. The Blades landed back on the power play just before the halfway mark following a roughing call to Brady Ness. Saskatoon's overager, Rowan Calvert, tallied a power play goal to bring the teams even.

Late in the frame, Dominik Pavlik was called for tripping and the Warriors landed back on the penalty kill. They were able to kill off the penalty to keep the score even at one goal apiece. With under two minutes to play, Triston Mitchell-McElhone was called for hooking and the Warriors were rewarded with a late power play.

The Warriors started the third period with 39 seconds remaining on their third power play of the game. The Warriors couldn't convert on the opportunity and the teams remained deadlocked.

With just over 12 minutes to play, Rowan Calvert was handed a minor penalty for tripping and the Warriors headed back to the power play. Although the team couldn't capitalize while on the advantage, Aiden Ziprick sent home his seventh of the season to put the Warriors back ahead by one just two seconds after the power play ended.

The Blades landed on the power play with just over eight minutes remaining go in the frame following a hooking call to Mathieu Lajoie. Just before the teams were back at even strength, the Warriors headed back to the power play following an interference call to Tyler Parr.

Rowan Calvert tallied back-to-back unanswered quick goals for the Blades to push them to victory.

The Warriors went zero for five on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill. In the crease, Chase Wutzke made 29 saves on 32 shots. Across the ice, Ryley Budd made 28 saves on 30 shots.

The Warriors finish out their pre-holiday schedule on Tuesday night when the Kelowna Rockets come to town. It's another buy one ticket and get one ticket 50% off Tuesday game. Season ticket holders can purchase a game ticket of equal or lesser value to their season ticket for 50% off. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 6 pm and puck drops at 7 pm.







