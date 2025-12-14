McLaughlin Scores Hawks' Lone Goal in Loss to Vees

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Defenceman Will McLaughlin netted the Hawks' lone goal, his seventh of the season, as Portland fell to the Vees.

Game #31: Portland (1) vs. Penticton (8)

SOG: POR (30) - PEN (31)

PP: POR (0/3) - PEN (2/5)

Saves: Chase (29) - Reyelts (23)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

PEN - Matteo Danis (11) from Louis Wehmann and Brady Bernie

PEN - Tristan Peterson (9) from Diego Johnson and Matteo Danis (power play)

PEN - Ryden Evans (20) from Jacob Kvasnicka and Brady Birnie (power play)

POR - Will McLaughlin (7) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay

PEN - Brooks DeMars (3) from Booker Toninato and Brittan Alstead

PEN - Matteo Danis (12) from Brittan Alstead and Brady Birnie

PEN - Matteo Danis (13) from Brooks DeMars

PEN - Jacob Kvasnicka (14) from Matteo Danis

PEN - Matteo Danis (14) from Louis Wehmann

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland hit the ice for the second game of a three-game weekend stretch and showed early intent after traveling home from Spokane. Penticton opened the scoring just under 90 seconds into the contest off the stick of Matteo Danis, then struck twice more to build a three-goal cushion. Alex Weiermair worked the puck in the offensive zone and found Will McLaughlin winding up from the blue line to get Portland on the board heading into the second period.

Penticton responded by scoring five unanswered goals, three of which belonged to Danis, who finished the night with four goals and two assists. The Hawks ran out of gas down the stretch and fell to the Vees by a final score of 8-1.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks aim to bounce back tomorrow when they return to the Glass Palace for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, with puck drop set for 4 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.