Cougars Outlast Blazers in Shootout Behind Lewis' WHL Debut

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Despite dressing a short-handed lineup, the Prince George Cougars were unfazed. In goaltender Preston Lewis' WHL debut, the Cougars defeated the Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in a shootout on Friday night at the CN Centre.

Lewis stopped 23 of 27 shots in the win. Offensively, Prince George received goals from Kayden Lemire, Bauer Dumanski, Brock Souch, and Dmitri Yakutsenak, with Souch and Yakutsenak adding shootout markers. With the victory, the Cougars improve to an impressive 21-8-0-0 on the season.

The Cougars opened the scoring early, as Kayden Lemire snapped home his sixth of the season from the slot past Ivans Kufterins at 7:25 to make it 1-0. Just under two minutes later, captain Bauer Dumanski finished off a terrific passing play set up by Brock Souch and Kooper Gizowski to double the lead at 9:17.

Prince George wasn't done there. Aiden Foster made a slick feed to Brock Souch, who buried a shorthanded goal at 10:14 to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead after one period. Preston Lewis was perfect in the opening frame, stopping all 11 shots he faced in his WHL debut.

The Blazers pushed back in the second period, starting with a power-play goal from Tommy Lafreniere just 45 seconds in to cut the deficit to 3-1. Kamloops made it a one-goal game at 6:57 when Cooper Moore tapped home a rebound, before tying the game at three with another power-play marker from WHL leading scorer JP Hurlbert, who wired a shot from the right circle past Lewis. The teams were even through 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Cougars regained the lead on their sixth power play of the night. Dmitri Yakutsenak tapped in his 12th goal of the season at 7:29 to make it 4-3. Kamloops answered once again, as Lafreniere scored his second of the game at 9:53 to tie it at four and force overtime.

Prince George controlled much of the overtime period but couldn't find the winner. Kamloops had a prime opportunity of its own, but Lewis came up with a key save to send the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Brock Souch and Dmitri Yakutsenak scored for the Cougars, while JP Hurlbert replied for Kamloops. On the Blazers' final attempt, Lewis denied Nathan Behm with a spectacular left-pad toe save to secure Prince George's sixth straight home win, as the Cougars prevailed 5-4 in a shootout.

Post-Game Interviews with GM & HC Mark Lamb and forward Brock Souch

The Cougars conclude their first half home schedule tomorrow night against the Blazers for Teddy & Toque Toss Night at 6:00pm.







