T-Birds Add Draft Picks
Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced a trade with the Vancouver Giants. The Thunderbirds will receive a 5th round selection in 2026 and a 4th round selection in 2028, in exchange for 2008 born forward Colton Gerrior, and a 7th round selection in 2026.
"We would like to thank Colton for his time in Seattle," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We wish him and his family the best of luck in Vancouver."
Thus far in his career, Gerrior has appeared in 74 regular season games for the T-Birds. Originally drafted in the 4th round, 87th overall by the Thunderbirds, the Williams Lake product has notched 7 goals and 10 assists in his time with Seattle.
About the Seattle Thunderbirds
The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.
T-Birds Extras
The T-Birds head into a 3-in-3 this weekend, starting when they host the Kelowna Rockets this Friday, December 5th at 7:05pm.
Saturday the T-Birds head down I-5 to take on the rival the Portland Winterhawks on December 6th, puck drop is 6:05pm
The T-Birds wrap up the weekend at home on Sunday, December 7th, when they host the Spokane Chiefs at 5:05pm.
Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for Tickets or more information.
