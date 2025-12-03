Wenatchee Wraps Four-Game Homestand with 7-2 Win over Swift Current Tuesday

Wenatchee Wild forwards Mason Kraft (left) and Nolan Caffey share a laugh

WENATCHEE, Wash. - For the Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos, the present task is all about steady, long-term improvement and building consistency, knowing that the wins will follow. The Wild have seen quite a bit of fruit from that labor at home recently, notching their seventh win in their last nine Western Hockey League home games with a 7-2 triumph Tuesday at Town Toyota Center against the Swift Current Broncos. Wenatchee improved to 4-0 against East Division competition and 9-13-1-1 on the season, while Swift Current continued a recent slide, moving to 8-17-1-0 on the year as the Broncos continue their U.S. Division road trip.

The Wild led nearly wire-to-wire, as Caelan Joudrey turned around to handle a blocked shot from Boston Tait and punch in the second chance just 32 seconds into the game for a 1-0 Wenatchee advantage. Luka Shcherbyna fed Blake Vanek for a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play just 56 seconds into the second period for a 2-0 lead, and Michal Capos led the rush just after the game's halfway mark before finding Brandon Osborne for a shot down the slot to make it 3-0.

Wenatchee took a 5-0 lead to the second intermission, with two goals in rapid-fire style - Maddix McCagherty hammered home a one-timer from the middle of the slot with 1:01 on the clock, and Josh Fluker notched a second-chance goal with 23.3 seconds left after Zane Saab's initial shot was turned away.

Shcherbyna picked up his team-best 12 th goal of the season on the rush from the right wing at 5:24 of the third, but Sawyer Dingman dented the score sheet for the Broncos with a shot off the roof of the net with 8:46 to go. With Swift Current on the power play, Trae Wilke fired a wrist shot down the slot and past Cal Conway with 6:22 remaining to make it 6-2. Wenatchee got one final goal on a two-on-none break as Mason Kraft tapped a one-timer from Nolan Caffey past Bronco netminder Joey Rocha with 31.4 seconds left.

After 11 players landed on the stat sheet with at least one point in Saturday's win against the Regina Pats, a dozen Wild players picked up at least one point Tuesday. Seven finished with multiple points, including five who wrapped up the night with a goal and an assist apiece. Osborne earned his first WHL goal, which would prove to be the eventual game-winner, and Conway earned his third WHL victory behind 33 saves.

The Wild finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, and set the pace from start to finish with 50 shots on net. Their 24 shots on goal in the second period tied the WHL club's franchise record for most shots in a period at home, and came up one short of the organization's 25-year-old overall record for shots in a single period. The two most recent home wins marked the first time since January 4 and 5 that Wenatchee has posted at least six goals in back-to-back games.

Next up is a Teddy Bear Toss trio on the road as the Wild travel to Alberta for three games this coming weekend. Friday and Saturday's games in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat are both scheduled for 6 p.m. Wenatchee time, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. Wenatchee returns to home ice for its Ugly Sweater Night presented by Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning, next Friday against the Tri-City Americans.

Tickets for next Friday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

