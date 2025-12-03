Broncos Come up Short 7-2 in Wenatchee

Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos fell 7-2 to the Wenatchee Wild on Tuesday night at the Town Toyota Center in the fourth game of their U.S. road trip.

Wenatchee set the tone early, scoring just 28 seconds into the game when Caelan Joudrey jumped on a loose puck in front after a blocked shot from Boston Tait. The Broncos generated plenty of looks in the opening frame with 14 shots, but couldn't solve the Wild defense.

Early in the second period, the Wild extended their lead on a power play when Blake Vanek scored off a setup from Luka Shcherbyna and Rui Han. Wenatchee kept pressing, and at 10:51 Brandon Osborne made it 3-0 with the eventual game-winner, again assisted by Han. The Wild added two more late in the period, capitalizing on their momentum and taking a 5-0 into the third.

Wenatchee struck again at 5:24 of the final frame when Shcherbyna finished off a passing play from Josh Fluker and Joudrey, putting the Broncos down 6-0. Swift Current responded with renewed energy, finally breaking through at 11:14 when Sawyer Dingman scored his sixth of the season on a setup from Jaxen Gauchier. A few minutes later, the Broncos added a power-play goal from Trae Wilke at 13:38, assisted by Stepan Kuryachenkov and Noah Kosick, giving Swift Current a brief surge of momentum. The Wild, however, added one more goal in the final minute to close out the 7-2 result.

Swift Current was outshot 50-35, with Joey Rocha turning aside 43 shots in a busy night. The Broncos went 1-for-7 on the power play while the Wild finished 1-for-5. Wenatchee also held the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 37 draws to Swift Current's 28. With the loss, the Broncos drop to 8-17-1-0 on the season and will look to rebound quickly as they head into Wednesday's matchup on December 3 against the Tri-City Americans.







