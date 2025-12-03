Game Preview: Game 27 VS Raiders

Published on December 3, 2025

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four matchups between the two eastern conference teams. The Tigers are 1-0-0-0 against the Raiders so far this season after a 3-2 win on Saturday, November 29th. Markus Ruck (2A) leads the team with two points against the Raiders. The Tigers had a 3-0-1-0 regular season record against the Raiders in the 2024-25 season. Medicine Hat also met Prince Albert in round two of the 2025 WHL Playoffs and won the series 4-0.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 29 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025) Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)

Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

16-6-3-2 17-2-4-0

Central - 2nd East Div. - 1st

East - 3rd East Conf. - 2nd

Home - 7-1-1-1 Home - 8-1-2-0

Away - 9-5-2-1 Away - 9-1-2-0

Last 10 - 6-1-1-2 Last 10 - 7-2-1-0

Streak - W4 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

47-17-3-1 39-23-5-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 1st

East - 1st East Conf. - 4th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-9-4-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 25-7-2-0

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

Power Play: 23.7% (13th) Power Play: 21.2% (17th)

Penalty Kill: 79.1% (9th) Penalty Kill: 80.0% (5th)

Previous Game: The Tigers edged out the Raiders 3-2 on Saturday, November 29th in the Art Hauser Centre. Markus Ruck (2A) led the team with two points. Riley Steen, Jonas Woo, and Kadon McCann found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had a great night in net, stopping 20 of 22 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (30) GAA - Carter Casey (2.95)

Goals - Jonas Woo (14) Save % - Carter Casey (.896)

Assists - Markus Ruck (24) Wins - Jordan Switzer (9)

PIMs - Cam Parr (34) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+24)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 24 (T-7th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 12 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-10th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-10th)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +24 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +23 (3rd)

Goals (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 14 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - 13 (2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 28 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 28 (T-3rd)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +24 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +23 (2nd)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +12 (9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 9 (T-6th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Jonas Woo 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Kadon McCann 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Jonas Woo 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 197 Career Games Played

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 147 Career Penalty Minutes

Markus Ruck 50 Career Assists 45 Career Assists

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W @ Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 5 7:00PM (ST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W VS Wenatchee - Sat. Dec 6 7:00PM (MST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-6 OTW VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 4-3 OTL VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)







