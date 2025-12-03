Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Prince Albert Raiders
Published on December 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL), moving 2006-born forward Maddix McCagherty to the Raiders for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a sixth-round selection in the 2027 draft. A product of Kelowna, British Columbia, McCagherty joined the club in a trade with the Swift Current Broncos in January of 2024, and recently requested a fresh start with another WHL club.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Maddix McCagherty for his efforts and wish him all future success as his WHL career continues.

