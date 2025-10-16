Defenseman Joaquin Geras Named to Canada Red for U17 World Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - Kamloops Blazers defenseman Joaquin Geras has been named to Canada Red for the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia from November 2nd to November 8th.

Geras is from Calgary, AB and was the Blazers second round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6'1" and 190lb defender has three assists in eight games this season.

The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice on Friday, October 24th when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers.







