Owen Hayden Named to 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Published on October 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced this morning that defenseman Owen Hayden has been named to Canada Red for the upcoming 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The tournament is set for November 2-8 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia, and will feature the top under-17 players from across Canada competing against international teams, including Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and the United States.

Hayden, a 6'7", 205-pound defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, was selected by the Rockets in the first round, 9th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Known for his size, reach, and mobility, Hayden made a strong impression at Canada's U17 Development Camp in Oakville, Ontario, in the summer leading to this decision. Owen is currently listed day-to-day with a lower body injury and could make his WHL debut as early as this weekend against Everett.

Hayden is one of Nineteen players from the WHL who were chosen to represent Canada on the Red and White rosters. The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is a crucial part of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence, which helps identify future players for Canada's National Junior Teams.

The 2025 event opens on November 2, when Canada Red faces Finland at 11:30 am PT, followed by Canada White vs. Sweden at 3:30 pm PT. Medal games are scheduled for November 8, with coverage available on TSN.







