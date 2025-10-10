Weekend Preview: Rockets Host Thunderbirds & Visit the Vees

The Kelowna Rockets (3-1-0-0) return home Friday night to host the Seattle Thunderbirds (2-3-0-0) at Prospera Place before hitting the highway for a short trip on Saturday for another edition of the Battle of the Okanagan against the Penticton Vees (4-2-0-1). Friday's puck drop is set for 7:05 pm at Prospera Place. Saturday's puck drop is set for 6:05 pm in Penticton. Fans can watch both games live for free on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets enter the weekend riding a three-game win streak, capped off by a dramatic 5-4 comeback victory over the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday. Tomas Poletin scored the game-winner with just seven seconds left, while Kayden Longley added a pair and earned WHL Top Performer of the Night honours. Kelowna's offense has caught fire, averaging four goals per game over their last three outings.

Friday marks the first meeting of the season between Kelowna and Seattle, while Saturday's matchup in Penticton will be the third of the year between the Rockets and Vees; Kelowna swept the first two games in late September.

SEATTLE:

The Thunderbirds have had a rollercoaster start to the season, alternating between wins and losses through their first five games. Seattle's attack is led by Matej Pekar (3g, 5a) and Brock England (4g, 1a), while Antonio Martorana (2g, 4a) continues to pace their transition play. The Thunderbirds powerplay has been a bright spot, converting at 23.5% through the early going.

PENTICTON:

The Vees have rebounded strongly after back-to-back losses to the Rockets earlier this year, winning three straight led by Jacob Kvasnicka (4g, 6a) and Brittan Alstead (5g, 3a). Penticton has been especially dangerous on special teams, boasting a 22.2% power play and scoring six times on the man advantage this season.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Category Seattle Kelowna

Record 2-3-0-0 3-1-0-0

Goals For / Against 20 / 27 14 / 18

Power Play 4/17 (23.5%) 2/20 (10%)

Penalty Kill 7/26 (73.1%) 3/13 (76.9%)

Category Penticton Kelowna

Record 4-2-0-1 3-1-0-0

Goals For / Against 29 / 20 14 / 18

Power Play 6/27 (22.2%) 2/20 (10%)

Penalty Kill 19/24 (79.1%) 3/13 (76.9%)

ROSTER NOTES:

The Rockets are one step closer to full strength as Tij Iginla is expected to make his season debut on Friday against the Thunderbirds at home. Goaltender Harrison Boettiger could also make his WHL debut this weekend, as he was recently cleared to return to action. Carson Wetsch, who recently returned from the San Jose Sharks, made his Rockets debut Wednesday and tallied three assists in the victory.

UPCOMING WHL REGULAR SEASON MILESTONES:

Mazden Leslie - 9 points shy of 200 career WHL points

Hiroki Gojsic - 10 points shy of 100 career WHL points

Mazden Leslie is 17 games away from 300 career WHL games played

Carson Wetsch - 18 games shy of 200 career WHL games played

INJURY REPORT:

#23 Hayden Paupanekis - Upper Body (Week-to-Week)

#3 Owen Hayden - Lower Body (Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets return home after their trip to Penticton on Saturday to take on the Victoria Royals in a BC division matchup. Game is set for October 15th at 7:05 pm at Prospera Place.

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can also stream every game live and free on VictoryPlus.com.

