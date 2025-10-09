Back-To-Back Hattys Shea Busch Pots Three in 9-4 Win over Victoria

Published on October 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips spread the wealth with seven different scorers amongst nine goals against the Victoria Royals with Shea Busch's hat trick helping them to a 9-4 win at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Jesse Heslop kicked off the night's scoring for the Silvertips 3:25 into the game as Zack Shantz fed him for a wrister from the left circle. Tarin Smith followed up with a goal at 4:06 off a three-on-one past the right blocker of Royals netminder Seth Badry.

Timofei Runtso responded for the Royals with breakaway goal at 7:23. Jaxsin Vaughan capitalized on a three-on-two break to net his first goal of the season over the left shoulder of Badry at 12:00. Rylan Pearce built on the Silvertips' lead to make it 4-1 at 16:04 with a wrist shot from the left circle, prompting the Royals to change netminders.

Victoria's Heath Nelson scored at 17:28 for a 4-2 Tips advantage through 20 minutes.

Former Silvertip Roan Woodward brought the Royals within one 2:29 into the second with a snipe from the top of the left circle past Silvertips rookie netminder Finn Werner. Matias Vanhanen logged what would ultimately be the game winning goal for the Silvertips at 4:20 with a backhander past the Royals relief goaltender Ethan Eskit.

Shea Busch provided some insurance for the Silvertips at 7:56, finishing a drive up the right side to score his first goal of the night.

Hayden Moore opened the third period scoring 5:09 into the third, bringing the score to 6-4. Busch netted his second of the night with a powerplay one-timer at 7:12. Julius Miettinen added to the Silvertips' lead with a net-front rebound off a Busch shot at 9:27.

Busch completeed his hat trick at 12:19 with a wrister from the right circle to finish the scoring in a 9-4 final.

Finn Werner tallied a win in his first start as a Silvertip, stopping 12 of 16.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.