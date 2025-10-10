Winterhawks Announce One Roster Move

The Portland Winterhawks announced the following roster move today.

The Club has reassigned forward David Hoy. The British Columbia native played 51 games for the Winterhawks during the 2024-25 season, and saw action in the first five games of the 2025-26 campaign.

This move shifts the Winterhawks roster to 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.







