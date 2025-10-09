Miettinen Nets Hat Trick in 7-1 Win over Tri-City

Published on October 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Julius Miettinen had a day to remember, signing an NHL contract in the afternoon and netting his first career hat trick in the evening as the Silvertips bested the Tri-City Americans 7-1 on Friday night.

Miettinen struck first 48 seconds into play, followed up by a powerplay goal by Zackary Shantz at 1:34. Though Charlie Elick would bring the Ams within one with a powerplay goal of his own at 8:21, Miettinen would tack on his second of the game before period's end for a 3-1 Everett lead.

Shea Busch potted his second of the year 1:06 into the second period with a power move to the net. Matias Vanhanen recorded his first career WHL goal 11:05 into the third period lifting a powerplay goal over the shoulder of netminder Ryan Grout.

Jesse Heslop capitalized on a feed from behind the net from Nolan Caffey to extend the Tips' lead to 6-1 12:53 into the third. Miettinen completed his hat trick at 13:53, scoring shorthanded off a slick sauce from the corner by Vanhanen.

Ryan LeGall stopped 26 of 27 in the win.







