Giants Penalty Troubles Continue in Loss to Raiders

Published on October 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants left wing Tobias Tomik (right) against the Prince Albert Raiders

Prince Albert, Sask. - The Vancouver Giants were shut out by the Prince Albert Raiders 6-0 on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre, in a contest where they surrendered three power play goals.

The loss drops the Giants' record to 2-5-0, while the Raiders improve to 5-0-1.

All three of Prince Albert's power play goals came in the second period, when the home side took over the game.

Owen Lunneborg made 36 saves in his first career WHL start for the Giants, getting little help in front of him as the Giants were outshot 42-14.

Justice Christensen led the way for the Raiders with two goals, while Alisher Sarkenov, Max Heise, Ben Harvey and Jonah Sivertson each scored once.

GAME SUMMARY

Neither side found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, and there weren't many marquee chances either.

Prince Albert opened the scoring 3:50 into the second period when Evan Smith's shot ricocheted off the body of linemate Sarkenov and went into the back of the net.

Midway through the second is when the game took a turn for the worse for Vancouver.

The Giants were whistled for a roughing minor at the 9:19 mark, and while on that penalty kill, they took two additional penalties on the same sequence, leading to an extended 5-on-3.

Prince Albert only needed eight and then 23 seconds of power play time to score twice while on the 5-on-3, quickly making the score 3-0 off consecutive goals from Christensen.

Later in the second, Vancouver took a double-minor high sticking penalty, and Heise made it 4-0 with yet another power play goal.

Prince Albert didn't let up in the third, out-shooting the Giants 16-6 and scoring two more late: Harvey made it 5-0 with 3:51 remaining and then Sivertson scored in the final minute.

THEY SAID IT

"It was a good first period. I thought we played as a team and we played together. We were working hard. We played structured hockey. Then obviously the 5-on-3 - getting three penalties on that play - if you do that, nobody is going to come out of that alive." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the strong start

"Well stay out of the box first, I think that's number one. And then it's just staying connected, from our breakouts to our entries. And getting hungry and shooting pucks and going to the paint. We did a lot of hard things tonight, but we left a lot out there for sure." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on what needed to change

"We've got two opponents coming up that we're ready to go for and we'll be prepared for. That's the only way we're going to finish this trip off right, with a couple of wins. We believe as coaches in these guys. We believe we have the skill. We have everything that we need. We just have to bring it all together." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on looking ahead

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 6/2/6 = 14 | PA - 8/18/16 = 42

PP: VAN- 0/2 | PA - 3/6

Face-Offs: VAN - 16 | PA - 37

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Owen Lunneborg (33 saves / 38 shots)

Prince Albert: WIN - Michal Orsulak (14 saves / 14 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants play their final two games of the East Division road trip this weekend: on Friday they'll face Brandon and on Saturday they're in Regina to take on the Pats.

