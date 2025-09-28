Giants Undisciplined in Road Loss to Royals

Vancouver Giants right wing Ty Halaburda vs. the Victoria Royals

Victoria, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants allowed five power play goals in a 9-4 loss to the Victoria Royals on Saturday night at Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

The game was 3-3 early in the second before the Royals rung off the straight goals to make it 6-3 after 40 minutes. Vancouver made it 6-4 early in the third period to give the team some life, but Victoria responded well, scoring three in a row to cap off the win.

Ty Halaburda scored twice on the power play, while Ethan Mittelsteadt and Tyus Sparks had the other Giants goals.

Victoria got four goals from Roan Woodward plus single tallies from five different players: Miles Cooper, Caleb Matthews, Ashton Brown, Ludovic Perreault and Timofei Runtso.

GAME SUMMARY

Mittelsteadt opened the scoring less than a minute into the game off a wrist shot from the left point.

Victoria tied it on a goal from Cooper before Matthews gave them a 2-1 lead on the power play.

Halaburda tied the game 2-2 on a power play late in the first period.

Before the period came to a close, Woodward put Victoria up 3-2.

Sparks evened the score 4:33 into the second on a great individual effort, giving the Giants forward goals in consecutive games.

Woodward responded quickly to restore Victoria's lead, before Perreault and Brown added goals to make it 6-3.

Halaburda netted his second of the contest early in the third on a 5-on-3 power play to give the Giants life, getting them back to within two.

Woodward completed his hat-trick and added a fourth goal in the third to make it 8-4, before Runtso scored his first in the league to make the final 9-4.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 2/3/8 = 13 | VIC - 12/12/7 = 31

PP: VAN- 2/4 | VIC - 5/8

Face-Offs: VAN - 37 | VIC - 33

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (16 saves / 22 shots) + Owen Lunneborg (6 saves / 9 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Seth Badry (9 saves / 13 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants begin their longest road trip of the season next week, as they're off to Saskatchewan to face all six Eastern Division opponents. The first game will be against Swift Current on Friday, Oct. 3.

Stream the game for free on Victory+.

