Giants Fall, 5-1, in Home Opener

Published on September 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Aaron Obobaifo on the ice

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Aaron Obobaifo on the ice(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants had a strong start, but faded after that in their season opening 5-1 loss to the Penticton Vees on Saturday night.

Ryan Lin scored the Giants only goal on the night, off a great pass from Torretto Marrelli late in the third period.

The Giants out-shot Penticton 10-6 in the first, but only managed 12 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes. They did edge the visiting Vees 22-19 in shots on goal overall, but Penticton's two second period goals were enough for their first ever WHL win.

Brady Birnie, Ryden Evers, Chase Valliant, Brittan Alstead and Diego Johnson each scored for the Vees.

The Giants had good jump to start the game, controlling the play and getting good looks in the first few minutes. But Penticton settled in and pushed back after that, eventually opening the scoring with 4:21 left in the first when Jacob Kvasnicka found Birnie in front who got just enough on the shot for it to bounce past Ryan Tamelin.

The Vees were the better team in the second period, scoring a power play goal at the 5:09 mark from Evers, and then making it a 3-0 game thanks to a shorthanded goal from Valliant with only 3:45 left in the frame, which came just moments after Giants forward Tyus Sparks hit the crossbar.

Alstead deflected a point shot past Tamelin 6:37 into the third period to make it 4-0.

Lin's goal gave the Giants a little bit of life, but it came with just 7:22 left in regulation.

Eventually the Vees added an empty-net goal to make it a 5-1 final score.

THEY SAID IT

"I think we're all really disappointed right now. You want to get off to a good start, especially in front of your home crowd and it didn't go our way tonight. But I thought our start - our first seven, eight minutes of the game - we carried the play and the momentum...we had some Grade A opportunities early and we weren't able to capitalize and it allowed them to hang around and find their game a little bit." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

"I thought - and we haven't been able to dissect the film or anything - but when the adversity hit tonight, and things maybe weren't going our way, and we were pressing a little bit to score, instead of coming together and maybe executing the game plan more consciously, I thought at times we relied on the individual side of things. I think they just divert to that...they're trying, but it's our job to help them understand when those tough times happen and that adversity hits, that's when you have to double down on the standards and details." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

CLICK HERE FOR FULL POST-GAME AUDIO INTERVIEW STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 10/6/6 = 22 | PEN - 6/10/3 = 19

PP: VAN- 0/1 | PEN - 1 /3

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | PEN - 22 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Ryan Tamelin (14 saves / 18 shots)

Penticton: WIN - AJ Rayelts (21 saves / 22 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants have a home-and-home with the Victoria Royals next weekend.

They'll play at home on Friday before heading to the Island for the rematch on Saturday.

Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your s eason ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.