Tigers Beat Pats, 5-2, in Home Opener

Published on September 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers and Pats faced off for the first of four matchups this season on Saturday night in Co-op Place. Medicine Hat went 5-0-0-0 against Regina in the 2024-25 season.

The Tigers opened up the game with a home opener presentation to welcome fans back to Co-op Place to kick off their 2025-2026 season. This year's roster and staff were introduced, followed by a presentation in honour of last year's championship team. The Tigers added three banners to the rafters of Co-op Place: 2025 Central Division Champions, 2025 Eastern Conference Champions, and 2025 WHL Champions. Then, after a ceremonial puck drop from WHL commissioner Dan Near, the first game of the season for the Tigers was underway.

Rookie Kade Stengrim broke the ice for the Tigers with his first WHL goal just 4:05 into the first period on the power play. Kyle Heger and Yaroslav Bryzgalov each got their first WHL point with assists on the goal. Newly appointed captain Bryce Pickford kept the pressure on with a goal at 7:24. It was a play that Tiger fans have become familiar with over Pickford's tenure with the Tabby's as he stepped up from the blueline and fired a one-time shot from the top of the circle. Markus and Liam Ruck connected with Pickford for the assists on the goal. The Tigers had an staggering 17 shots in the first period while Regina had 4, and Medicine Hat would go into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Jonas Woo opened the second period scoring with the eventual game winning goal at 3:50. Woo walked in from the half wall and sent a wrist shot past Schlenker from in tight. Noah Davidson and Dayton Reschny picked up their first WHL points with the assists on this goal. Davidson and Woo would connect once again at 9:32 when Woo fired a wrist shot from the point and Davidson tipped the shot in from in front. Pickford picked up the secondary helper on the goal. Medicine Hat carried their momentum from the first period into the second, putting 16 shots on net to Regina's 4 shots on net this period.

Regina would find their way onto the scoresheet with a power play goal from Ellis Mieyette at 4:16 to make it a 4-1 game. The Pats continued to put some pressure on the Tigers with a goal from Zachary Lansard at 14:03 to make it a 4-2 game. The game was back and forth after that with the Tigers trying to repeat the success they had in the first two frames, and the Pats trying to continue their momentum to close the gap. Jordan Switzer would stand tall for the Tigers stopping 13 of 15 shots this period. Switzer would go on to get an assist on Pickford's empty net goal at 19:39 to seal the deal for Medicine Hat in their home opener. Switzer finished the night with a .913 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average. One of his 13 saves in the third frame was named the Save Of The Night by the WHL as he stretched across the crease to make an incredibly athletic save with his glove.

PP: 1/2 - 50%

PK: 4/5 - 80%

Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Noah Davidson (1G,1A) - Medicine Hat

Marek Schlenker (.900SV%, 4.13GAA) - Regina

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1A)

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, September 26th in Swift Current. All games for the 2025-2026 season can be streamed on Victory+.







