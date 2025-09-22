Rockets Reassign Riley Pederson & Lachlan Staniforth

Published on September 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Riley Pederson

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has reassigned forward Riley Pederson and defenseman Lachlan Staniforth following the first game of the season this previous Friday.

Pederson was listed by the Rockets earlier in 2025. He made his WHL debut this previous Friday where he went 6/7 on the face-off dot and was a -1. The Smithers, BC product has been reassigned to the Olds Grizzlys (AJHL).

Staniforth was Kelowna's sixth-round pick (122th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. It is still to be determined where the Abbotsford, BC native will play this upcoming season after appearing in 2 preseason games for the Rockets this year.

With the reassignments, the Rockets roster has been reduced to 30 players, consisting of 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 4 goaltenders. Multiple players remain away attending NHL Main Camps.

The Rockets next home game is this Saturday (September 27th) against the Penticton Vees at 6:05pm. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com!

