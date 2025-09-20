Rockets Drop Home Opener To Chiefs
Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Spokane Chiefs spoiled the Kelowna Rockets' 30th anniversary Home Opener with an 8-2 win on Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.
Spokane capitalized early on Rockets errors, scoring four times in the opening frame, including multiple goals in transition to take control of the game.
GAME SUMMARY
Spokane's Sam Oremba opened the scoring 2:09 into the first period. The Chiefs added three more before the intermission to make it 4-0 after twenty minutes.
Rockets forward Connor Pankratz scored his first goal of the season at 3:55 of the second period, finishing a feed in the slot off a nice backhand pass from Dawson Gerwing. Spokane quickly answered with goals from Mathis Preston and Coco Armstrong before Kalder Varga added Kelowna's second late in the period on a powerful passing play from Owen Folstrom and Levi Benson.
The Rockets made a goaltending change after Spokane's fourth goal, pulling Josh Banini in favour of Jake Pilon. Both goaltenders surrendered four goals in the loss.
The Chiefs closed out the night with third-period goals from Rookie Ossie McIntyre and Draft Eligible Chase Harrington, who finished it off in the 3 rd
ADDITIONAL STATS
Kelowna outshot Spokane 38-30
Rockets Power Play: 0/4
Chiefs Power Play: 0/2
Faceoffs: Kelowna 33 | Spokane 21
UP NEXT
The Rockets will take on the Penticton Vees in a home and home next weekend. The first of the two-take place in Penticton for their home opener on Friday at 7:05pm, then the Rockets play host to them on Saturday at 6:05pm.
Tickets for the Saturday game are available online at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Eli Barrett battles Spokane Chiefs' Owen Schoettler
