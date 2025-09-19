Chiefs Kick off 2025-26 Regular Season on Road against Kelowna Rockets Friday Night
Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. -The Spokane Chiefs kick off their 2025-26 regular season campaign on the road this weekend with a pair of games against B.C. Division teams. It starts with the season opener on Friday night against the Kelowna Rockets. Last year, the Chiefs went 4-0-0-0 against the Rockets.
The Chiefs wrapped up their five-game pre-season slate in Kennewick last weekend with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday and a 4-2 loss to the Tri-City Americans on Saturday. Overall, Spokane went 4-1-0-0 in exhibition play and led the league with 30 goals scored in the pre-season. Forward Cohen Harris led the way for Spokane with five goals in four games, while rookie forward Ossie McIntyre had a team-high 8 points (1G-7A) in just three games. Spokane's goaltenders only let 11 pucks get by them throughout the Chiefs' five-game slate, as rookies Linus Vieillard (29/29) and Alexander Watren (22/22) picked up shutouts on September 12 against the Thunderbirds and September 6 against the Winterhawks, respectively.
LOCATION: Prospera Place
TIME: 7:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
