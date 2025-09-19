Game Day Hub: September 19 at Prince George

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks will drop the puck on their 50th Anniversary Season tonight, September 19, with a road matchup against the Prince George Cougars. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. as the team looks to start the 2025-26 campaign strong.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: CN Centre - Prince George, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, October 25 - Opening Night: 50 years of Hawkey - BUY TICKETS

Friday, October 31 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 1 - Dia De Los Muertos - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PT as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Familiar Foe

The Winterhawks and Cougars are well-acquainted rivals, having battled through numerous high-stakes matchups in recent seasons. Over the past five years, the two teams have clashed 16 times, with Portland holding the upper hand with an 11-3-0-2 record, including last year when the Winterhawks swept all four regular-season games against Prince George. They have also met in three of the previous four postseasons, with the Hawks winning all three series. In the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Portland won a double-overtime thriller in Game 4, en route to a Game 7 victory at the CN Centre.

Cartside Watch Party

We kick off our 50th Anniversary season with a road game against a familiar opponent, the Prince George Cougars, this weekend. What is better than watching the return of the Hawks with fellow fans and the Rosebuds? For a second season, we are hosting viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) at 7:00 P.M. so come out, catch all the action, and join in on the "T.N.T". chant while enjoying great food and beverages.

Be sure to arrive early, as seats will fill up quickly!

Experience Meets Energy

As the Winterhawks gear up for a brand-new season, the roster features a dynamic blend of seasoned veterans and fresh-faced rookies ready to make their mark. With several players returning from NHL camps, the team brings both high-level experience and youthful energy to the ice - a combination built for success.

Back for another campaign in Portland are:

Jordan Duguay

Carsyn Dyck

Kyle McDonough

Ryan Miller

David Hoy

Tyson Yaremko

Reed Brown

Alex Weiermair (Attending Vegas' camp)

Kayd Ruedig

Cole Slobodian

Griffin Darby

Carter Sotheran (Attending Vegas' camp)

Max Pšenička (Attending Utah's camp)

Ondřej Štěbeták

With this strong returning core and a wave of new talent, the Winterhawks are poised for an exciting and competitive season ahead.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.