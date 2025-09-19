Cougars Sign Phoenix Cahill to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that defenceman Phoenix Cahill has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the team.

Cahill, born in 2008, was selected 15th overall by the Cougars in the 2023 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft. The Cottage Grove, MN native has already secured an NCAA commitment to Colorado College.

"Getting Phoenix signed is huge for our organization," said Cougars' Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "It shows we are making inroads into Minnesota which is a big hockey State. Phoenix is a physically strong defender who looks after his own end. He knows what he is as a player and he plays to his strengths. He will most certainly add to our depth on the back end. Two US drafts back, Phoenix messaged me introducing himself and expressing his interest in the WHL and this was before the NCAA changed their rules. To now have him signed is really cool."

Last season, Cahill suited up with Cretin-Derham Hall of the Minnesota High School League (USHS-MN), where he recorded nine points in 24 games.

Cahill joins the Cougars as they prepare for Home Opening Weekend, beginning tonight when they welcome the Portland Winterhawks to the CN Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.







