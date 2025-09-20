Broncos Start Season Off Strong With Win Over Regina

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos opened their 2025-26 WHL season with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Regina Pats on Friday night at the Innovationplex, powered by an electric power play and a solid effort between the pipes.

Despite falling behind late in the first period, the Broncos came storming back in the second with three unanswered goals, two of them on the man advantage and held off a late Regina push to secure the win in front of a home crowd.

Regina opened the scoring at 17:09 of the first period when forward Keets Fawcett capitalized on a power play opportunity, finishing a feed from Ephram McNutt and Matt Paranych to give the Pats a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The Broncos responded with authority in the second period. Sawyer Dingman got Swift Current on the board near the halfway point in the period, finishing off a pass from Brock Burch and Brennan Brown to tie the game 1-1.

Swift Current's power play then took over the game.

At 15:21, Stepan Kuryachenkov scored his first of the season on the power play, assisted by Josh McGregor and Noah Kosick, to give the Broncos a 2-1 lead. Just over a minute later, Zach Pantelakis added another man-advantage goal at the 16:49 mark, with Trae Wilke and Marek Ročák picking up the assists.

Regina clawed back with a goal from Liam Pue at 18:31, trimming the Broncos' lead to 3-2 after forty minutes.

The eventual game-winning goal came midway through the third period when Noah Kosick found the back of the net on Swift Current's third power play goal of the night. His tally at 13:41, assisted by McGregor, put the Broncos up 4-2.

The Pats made things tense in the final minutes as Caden Brown scored shorthanded with an extra attacker at 1:06 left in regulation, but Swift Current held firm in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha was strong throughout the night, stopping 30 of 33 shots. Regina's Taylor Tabashniuk made 25 saves on 29 shots.

Swift Current finished the night 3-for-4 on the power play, while Regina went 1-for-5.

With the win, the Broncos start the season 1-0-0-0 and will look to carry that momentum into their next matchup on Friday, September 26, when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Innovationplex.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.