Cam Tait Tees up Opening Weekend and 'Swiftie Opening Night'

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The air, thick with the promise of fresh ice and untold narratives, will hum, Saturday - hours before the 4 p.m. puck drop - with a quiet electricity at Rogers Place.

A symphony of keen anticipation: the gentle whir of the popcorn machine kicking to life, to the low, steady thrum of the hot dog grill, a culinary overture to the spectacle ahead. Below the spanky clean bleachers, where echoes of past glories and painstaking disappointments linger, the hustle and bustle of the training staff - a most synchronized machine of efficiency, each movement a testament to the meticulous preparation for a new season. As USA hockey Herb Brooks famously declared, "Great moments are born from great opportunity", a sentiment perfectly mirrored in the quiet courage of Taylor Swift's "Begin Again". For in this arena, much like in the song, we witness the beautiful vulnerability of a fresh start, a chance to dust off the past and embrace the hopeful, exhilarating unknown.

Jason Smith. Grit. Pure, unadulterated grit. The kind that etched itself onto the very ice of Rexall Place, a physical testament to a will that simply refused to bend. As captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Smith led by example, a warrior on skates whose physicality was a language so clearly understood by each and every opponent. You remember that Edmonton Journal front page, in a most unexpected playoff prowl in the late spring of May 2006 - the battlecry roaring from his face, a glaring indication of leadership that dragged a team to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup spectacle. Now, he returns to Edmonton, not as a player, but as a coach for the Oil Kings, bringing that same unyielding spirit. His coaching history includes stints with the Kelowna Rockets and now the Oil Kings, where he emphasizes discipline and a relentless work ethic. What he brings to the table is simple: a winning mentality forged in the crucible of professional hockey, a no-nonsense approach, and the unwavering belief that effort trumps all.

The Oil Kings' recent campaign, a statistical anomaly wrapped in a narrative of near-triumph, saw them finish the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 37 wins, 27 losses, 2 overtime losses, and 1 shootout loss, totaling 78 points. Despite this, their playoff performance, as described, saw them surge to a commanding 3-1 lead in their opening WHL playoff series against the Prince Albert Riders. Yet, the script, as it often does in junior hockey's crucible, flipped with brutal efficiency. Despite pushing the series to a decisive Game 7, the statistical edge, once firmly in their grasp, eroded, culminating in a heartbreaking exit. A season of promise, ultimately defined by a final, agonizing swing of momentum

The Red Deer Rebels. Ah, those provincial cousins, a thorn in the Oil Kings' side, yet, in the quiet corners of their hockey-mad hearts, a grudging respect, a silent gratitude for a rivalry that truly matters. This opening weekend, a back-to-back clash, isn't just about points in the standings -it's a primal scream across the provincial divide, a testament to the raw, unadulterated passion that fuels junior hockey. The Rebels, a team the Oil Kings profess to detest, yet secretly cherish for the blazing fire they so valiant ignited. It's a dance as old as the game itself, a brutal waltz of crushing checks - oh so meaningful checks -and goals, where every shift is a statement, every save a declaration. This isn't just hockey; it's family, albeit, a family that occasionally resorts to fisticuffs and fierce competition, a beautiful, bruising country slow stepping of Alberta pride.

The Edmonton Oil Kings, bless their hockey-mad hearts, are set to unleash an opening night spectacle that transcends mere puck and ice. Indeed, "Swiftie Opening Night" it is, a moniker that sings of something far grander than a simple game. Rogers Place, no doubt, will be awash in a sea of signs, a vibrant tapestry of fan devotion. A Swifting staple, if you will. And the air, thick with anticipation, will surely hum - with the joyous clinking of bracelet making and trading, a ritual as cherished as a perfectly executed slapshot. But the true crescendo? A 45-minute post-game concert featuring the incomparable Taylor Swift tribute artist Carla Sacco, gracing Edmonton with her presence for the very first time. One can only wonder if her setlist will include "A Place In This World"-a sentiment, one imagines, that resonates deeply with the Edmonton Oil Kings and their fabulous fans, all hoping to begin profoundly on Saturday at 4 p.m. It's more than hockey; it's an experience, a cultural collision of sport and song.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.