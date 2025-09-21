Oil Kings Sweep Rebels on Opening Weekend
Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings earned an enchanting win on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0-0-0 on the new WHL season after a 4-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels at Rogers Place.
And at the 'Swiftie Home Opener', the Oil Kings looked untouchable at times, outshooting the Rebels 33-8 through two periods, including 22-2 in the second frame while holding a 4-1 lead through 4-0 minutes.
In the first period, Dylan Dean got his second goal in as many nights giving Edmonton the 1-0 lead just seven minutes into the contest. Red Deer would tie it though at the 13:40 mark, on the powerplay, courtesy of Samuel Drancak. The tie game stood until the waning moments of the first as Andrew O'Neill first career WHL goal on the powerplay gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead, one they would not relinquish the rest of the way. Both Dean and O'Neill had two points on the evening.
Lukas Sawchyn added a powerplay marker in the second period on a five-on-three, while Josh Lee gave Edmonton the 4-1 lead late in the second.
Red Deer showed signs of life in the third, outshooting Edmonton 13-10 in the frame but were unable to beat Parker Snell again who stopped 20 shots in the Oil King net for his first win of the season.
Edmonton was 2-for-3 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
They're back in action next Saturday in Calgary against the Hitmen.
