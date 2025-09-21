Pats' Third-Period Push Falls Short Against Tigers In Medicine Hat
Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Medicine Hat, Alta. - A late push wasn't enough as the Regina Pats dropped their second consecutive game on the road on Saturday, falling 5-2 against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place.
Kade Stengrim opened the scoring for Medicine Hat, burying a centering pass on the man advantage at 4:05 of the first period to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Just over three minutes later, Bryce Pickford doubled the Tigers' lead, scoring a one-timer from the point at 7:24 with assists from Markus and Liam Ruck.
In the middle frame, Luke Ruptash tipped a puck to Noah Davidson who skated swiftly around the Pats' zone before finding Jonas Woo who walked into the slot and beat Marek Schlenker glove side to make the game 3-0 in favour of the Tigers at 3:50. Nearing the midway point of the second period, Medicine Hat would add to their lead as Woo secured his second goal of the period with a shot through traffic, beating Schlenker and pushing the score to 4-0 at 9:32.
In the third, Ellis Mieyette got Regina on the board, burying his first career WHL goal on the power-play after a tic-tac-toe play from Julien Maze and Matt Paranych at 4:16. Following a turnover below the goal line, Reese Hamilton shot a puck toward the Tigers net, where Zach Lansard netted his own rebound to cut the deficit in half at 14:03. However, the Pats' third period surge would come to a hault after Bryce Pickford scored his second of the game from the full distance of the ice at 19:39, finding Regina's empty net with a backhanded shot while being short-handed.
It was a valiant comeback effort from Regina in the final 20 minutes, outshooting Medicine Hat 15-8 in the final frame and scoring two goals, but the team came up just short in their opening weekend finale.
Jordan Switzer finished with 21 saves on 23 shots for Medicine Hat, while Schlenker stopped 36 of 40 shots in his Pats debut. The Tigers went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Pats were 1-for-5.
Final shots on goal were 41-23 in favour of Medicine Hat. Matt Paranych extended his point streak to two games while Mieyette and Lansard each found the back of the net for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign for the Blue Brigade.
FINAL: Medicine Hat Tigers 5, Regina Pats 2
THE GOALS
First Period
Tigers 1-0 - #21 Kade Stengrim (1), assisted by #6 Kyle Heger & #10 Yaroslav Bryzgalov at 4:05 (PP) // Stengrim was left open in the slot on the power play, redirecting a quick centering pass from Heger and beating Schlenker to open the scoring for Medicine Hat.
Tigers 2-0 - #27 Bryce Pickford (1), assisted by #26 Markus Ruck & #12 Liam Ruck at 7:24 // After cycling the puck below the net, Liam Ruck fed Markus Ruck, who found Pickford at the point. The captain made no mistake, burying a one-timer from the point to make it 2-0 for the Tigers.
Second Period
Tigers 3-0 - #18 Jonas Woo (1), assisted by #34 Noah Davidson & #15 Luke Ruptash at 3:50 // Woo took a pass from Davidson, walking into the slot with confidence, and roofed a shot over Schlenker's glove to extend the Tigers' lead early in the second.
Tigers 4-0 - #18 Jonas Woo (2), assisted by #24 Bryce Pickford & #34 Noah Davidson at 9:32 // Davidson moved the puck from the corner to Pickford at the point, who then slid it over to Woo. The 18-year-old faked a shot, then fired through traffic, beating Schlenker for his second of the period.
Third Period
Pats 4-1 - #21 Ellis Mieyette (1), assisted by #72 Julien Maze & #44 Matt Paranych at 4:16 (PP) // Mieyette capped off a crisp passing sequence from Maze and Paranych, finding the back of the net on the power play for his first career WHL goal and beating Tigers' Switzer for the first time in the game.
Pats 4-2 - #57 Zach Lansard (1) at 14:03 // Lansard capitalized on a second-chance opportunity, punching in his own rebound and cutting the Tigers' lead to two late in the frame.
Tigers 5-2 - #27 Bryce Pickford (2) at 19:39 (Empty net, short-handed) // Pickford converted on his second goal of the game with a backhanded shot that went the length of the ice into Regina's empty net on the penalty kill.
Shots on Goal
Pats: 4 - 4 - 15 - 23 Tigers: 17 - 16 - 8 - 41
Power Plays
Pats: 1/5 Tigers: 1/2
Goaltending
Pats: Marek Schlenker - 36 saves on 40 shots Tigers: Jordan Switzer - 21 saves on 23 shots
Three Stars
First Star: #27 Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) Second Star: #34 Noah Davidson (2A) Third Star: #35 Marek Schlenker (36 saves)
COMING UP
The Pats return to Regina for their 2025-26 home opener on Friday, September 26 against the Prince Albert Raiders.
