Game Preview - PEN at VAN

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees are right back in action Saturday night after falling 5-0 on Friday in their WHL opener against the Victoria Royals.

The Vees now travel to the Langley Events Center to battle the Vancouver Giants at 7PM on Summit 800 AM, Summit 98.5 in Summerland and on Victory+.

The Vees will look to bounce back from a game in which they dominated the first period outshooting the Royals 12-2 in the first period. Unfortunately they were not able to solve a hot goaltender in Ethan Eskit. Following tonight's game the Vess will return home to get set for the home opener Friday Sept. 26 against the Kelowna Rockets.

The Giants kick off their 2025-26 season on Saturday night in their home opener. Vancouver fell in round one of the WHL playoffs to Spokane to end last season and will be looking for more this year.

Vees Player to Watch: F Chase Valliant: Valliant had a strong showing in his first Vees action going 10/13 on the draw and registering one shot. He will look to get the ball rolling offensively tonight against the Giants.

Fast Fact: GM, President and Head Coach Fred Harbinson will coach his 1,000th regular season game with the Vees on Saturday night.







