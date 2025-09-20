Game Day Preview: Game 1 VS Regina

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat went 5-0-0-0 against Regina in the 2024-25 regular season. Hunter St. Martin (5G, 6A) and Gavin McKenna (3G, 8A) led the Tigers with 11 points each in the series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 0 (Feb 28 2025)

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025)

Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)

Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)

Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

47-17-3-1 16-44-5-3

Central - 1st East (Division) - 5th

East - 1st East (Conference) - 11th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-22-1-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 7-22-4-1

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Rockets in game 2 of the WHL Yukon Showcase on Saturday, September 13th to win the Northern Lights Cup. Gavin Kor (1G) received Player Of The Game. Cruz Chase had an incredible night in net, stopping 38 of 40 shots for a .950 save percentage.

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer & Harrison Meneghin (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 6 (T-10th)

Assists Koray Bozkaya - 5 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 4 (T-9th)

Power Play Goals Kyle Heger - 1 (T-10th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-10th)

Luke Ruptash - 1 (T-10th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-10th)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-10th)

Gavin Kor - 1 (T-10th)

Power Play Assists Koray Bozkaya - 2 (T-7th)

Short Handed Goals Kadon McCann - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Kyle Heger - 1 (T-6th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-6th)

Zack Nieckar - 1 (T-6th)

Gavin Kor - 1 (T-6th)

First Goals Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-2nd)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-2nd)

Dub Eunice III - 1 (T-2nd)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Tyson Moss - 1 (T-3rd)

Ben Deacon - 1 (T-3rd)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-3rd)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-3rd)

Save Percentage Cruz Chase - .950 (8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Cruz Chase - 1 (T-10th)

Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 200 Career Games 199 Career Games

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 50 Career Penalty Minutes 45 Career Penalty Minutes

Luke Warrener 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer, Cruz

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five (Pre-Season) Results Next Five Time

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W @ Swift Current Broncos - Fri. Sep 26 7:00 PM (ST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W VS Saskatoon Blades - Sat. Sep 27 7:00 PM (MDT)

@ Kelowna Rockets 8-4 W @ Lethbridge Hurricanes - Fri. Oct 3 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Kelowna Rockets 5-2 W VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Oct 4 7:00 PM (MDT)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Wed. Oct 8 7:00 PM (MDT)







