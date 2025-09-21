Vees Pick up Franchises First WHL Win

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees bounced back in a big way on Saturday night. Following a 5-0 loss in Victoria last night, the Vees picked up a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Giants in Langley.

Penticton notched their first goal in WHL franchise history as Brady Birnie floated a shot over Giants goaltender Ryan Tamelin with 5:21 remaining in the first period to send the game to the first intermission 5-1.

The Vees would add to their lead in the second with Ryden Evers battling in front of the net, poking home a powerplay goal to make it 2-0. Then, Chase Valliant put together a great individual effort along the wall in the neutral zone while short-handed, eventually driving to the net and ripping a shot high glove to make it 3-0 heading into the third period.

Brittan Alstead deflected a puck home with 6:37 gone in the third. The Giants would score their only goal of the night off the stick of Ryan Lin before Diego Johnson would salt the game away from his own blueline into the empty net to make the final 5-1.

Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts was solid all night long stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced in his first career WHL start.

President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson picked up his first WHL victory in his 1,000th career regular season game behind the Vees bench.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 19

Giants- 22

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie, Ryden Evers, Chase Valliant, Brittan Alstead, Diego Johnson

Giants- Ryan Lin

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/3

Giants- 0/1

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts 21/22

Ryan Tamelin- 14/18

Up Next: The Vees return home Friday Sept. 26 for the home opener against the Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.