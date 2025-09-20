Tigers Announce Bryce Pickford as 42nd Captain in Franchise History

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to name Bryce Pickford (Chauvin, AB) our 42nd Captain in franchise history.

Pickford, 19, is entering his fourth full season in the WHL having played in 169 games scoring 28 goals and 54 assists for 82 points. He was drafted 81st overall in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Candiens.

Last year the former alternate captain played in 48 games, all with the Tigers, registering 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points, along with a plus/minus rating of 34.

Tigers Head Coach & General Manager Willie Desjardins says Pickford will be a strong leader and lead by example.

"Oasiz [Wiesblatt] left big shoes to fill for sure. He was an exceptional captain for us. His biggest strength was how much he cared about his teammates and his will to win. I think Bryce Pickford exemplifies both of those. He's very competitive, he sets an example in the room all the time; he's the first guy in, he works extremely hard, and on the other side he sticks up for his teammates. He was the players' choice, I think he was a great choice. I think he's a guy that loves to win and will battle every night for us."

Leadership and character has always defined the players who wear the orange and black every night. The Tigers have have seen some of the best leaders in the game don the "C" for them since they were established in 1970. From the franchise's first captain, Brian Carlin, to last season's Oasiz Wiesblatt, and now Bryce Pickford. The Tigers' history is filled with leaders who led the team to unforgettable memories, 50+ win seasons, WHL Championships, and Memorial Cup Championships. Below are some of the Tigers captains that made a lasting impact on the franchise:

Brian Carlin was the captain in the Tigers' inaugural season in 1970. Carlin was a three year veteran of the league coming off of a career high season. Carlin would go one to reach new career highs with Medicine Hat as he would post 44 goals and 56 assists for 100 points in 65 games. Brian was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh-round of the 1970 NHL Draft. He would play 5 games for the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL and 70 games in the WHA for the Edmonton Oilers.

Jim Nill was a Tiger for three years before being appointed captain for the 1977-78 season. Jim brought toughness and skill to the rink every night, while producing offensively for the Tigers every year. His final year in the black and orange would be his career high season as he recorded 93 points and 252 penalty minutes. Nill was drafted to the St. Louis Blues in the sixth-round of the NHL draft during his captain year with the Tigers. His NHL Career spanned 5 franchises and over 500 games. Nill is now the General Manager of the Dallas Stars.

Jason Chimera donned the "C" in his third season with the Tigers, his final season in the WHL, where he set career highs in all offensive categories. Jason was a player who didn't shy away from the physical side of the game, which carried over into his 1107 game NHL career. Jason was drafted by his hometown team, the Edmonton oilers, in 1997 and would put up 415 points and 892 penalty minutes in his NHL career.

Kris Russell was awarded the "C" in 2005-06 and wore it for his final two seasons in the WHL. Russell had an impressive resume of two WHL Championships (one as a captain), and back-to-back WHL Most Sportsmanlike, WHL Best Defenceman, and WHL Player of the Year awards. Russell had 196 points in 241 games with the Tigers. He was drafted 67th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackers in 2005 and played 912 games in his NHL career.

Oasiz Wiesblatt was the most recent captain of the Tigers. He played four full seasons in the black and orange, and was named the team's leader in his final season. Wiesblatt had the heart of a leader, charging head first into every aspect of the game. Like several Tigers before him, Oasiz brought a lot of heart to his game and never backed down from any aspect of the game. Wiesblatt played 284 WHL games, all for the Tigers, amassing 288 points and 462 penalty minutes in his career.

The Tigers have a long list of respected and successful leaders. Pickford has been a strong presence on Medicine Hat's blueline for several seasons and was big part of the club's 2024-25 WHL Championship team. His experience with the team and his determination make him a great addition to the list of Tigers captains.

The Tigers also announced that Josh Van Mulligen will be an alternate captain for the 2025-2026 season. Kadon McCann and Misha Volotovskii will be away alternate captains, while Ethan Neutens and Jonas Woo will be home alternate captains.







