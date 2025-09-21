Americans' Comeback Falls Short In Season-Opening Loss To Seatle

September 20, 2025

Tri-City Americans







Kent, WA - The Tri-City Americans (0-1-0-0) fell behind 4-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds (1-0-0-0) just 9:10 into the game, and saw their comeback fall short in a 6-3 loss Saturday night.

Seattle opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the game. Simon Lovsin took a centering pass from below the goal line and snapped a shot under the glove of Ryan Grout for the first goal of the game.

Tri-City answered back quickly on their first power play of the game. Dylan LeBret skated in from the right point and wired a shot past the blocker of Marek Sklenicka for his first WHL goal, tying the game 2:28 into the first period.

The game was flipped on its head in a 1:53 stretch a few minutes later. Lovsin picked up his second goal of the game after a dump in by Seattle bounced off the glove of Grout and sat loose in the crease for Lovsin to jam in.

Just over a minute later, Antonio Martorana found a loose puck near the crease and was able to lift it over the pad of Grout for a power play goal.

Less than a minute later, a turnover at the Seattle blue line led to a breakaway for Sawyer Mayes who slid a backhand shot through the fivehole of Grout, capping off three goals in 1:53 for Seattle. The goal ended the night for Grout, who was relieved by Xavier Wendt making his WHL debut.

Tri-City kept the score 4-1 heading into the second period where their comeback attempt began.

It took until the late stages of the period, but it was then the Americans turn to score a few quick goals. First was Jakub Vanecek as he forced a shot through the pads of Sklenicka from the left circle for his first WHL goal.

Forty seconds later, Jesse McKinnon capped off a give-and-go passing play with Jake Gudelj, knocking home his first WHL goal from inside the crease to cut the Seattle lead to 4-3.

The score remained 4-3 heading into the third period as the Americans outshot Seattle 12-5 in the middle frame.

It was more of the same through most of the third period as Tri-City poured on the pressure. They forced Seattle into multiple turnovers through strong forechecking, but couldn't solve Sklenicka to tie the game.

Late in regulation, after Wendt made back to back stops on a breakaway just moments earlier, Brock England gave Seattle the insurance they needed. A blocked shot off the rush bounced right to him and he fired a shot off the post and in, putting the Thunderbirds ahead 5-3 with 2:48 to play.

England then hit the empty net from his own blueline to seal the 6-3 final score.

The Americans are next in action a week from tonight when they travel to Spokane to meet the Chiefs (1-1-0-0).







