Third Period Comeback Pushes Warriors Past Wheat Kings

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A massive third period pushed the Warriors to a second win in their opening weekend over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Moose Jaw Warriors opened up the scoring at the Hangar with a goal off the stick of Landen McFadden, marking his first goal of the season. Jordan Gavin evened up the scoring with just under a minute remaining in the first period.

In the first period, after a scrum broke out between Warriors' defenceman Brady Ness and Wheat Kings' forward Gunnar Gleason, both players were assessed major penalties for fighting, and the teams played four-on-four while the minor penalties for roughing were served.

Brandon took the lead early in the second period with a goal from captain Caleb Hadland. Easton Odut added to the Wheat Kings lead with another goal nearly two minutes later. The Warriors were able to claw back within one with Riley Thorpe's first goal of the season. Nolan Paquette brought the Warriors back even with under five minutes to play in the frame.

Goals from Joby Baumuller and Luke Mistelbacher brought the Wheat Kings up by two goals heading into the final period. Mistelbacher's goal was a power play goal after Warriors' forward Casey Brown was called for slashing late in the second period.

Matthew Hutchison started the third period in net for the Warriors. The Wheat Kings added their sixth goal of the night off the stick of Grayson Burzynski. Ethan Semeniuk notched his second goal of the season early into the period, bringing the Warriors back within two goals. Landen McFadden tallied his second of the game just under six minutes into the game to bring the Warriors within one.

Casey Brown, Pavel McKenzie, Colt Carter, and Owen Berge tallied additional goals to help the Warriors to a 9 - 7 final score.

Goaltenders Kyle Jones and Matthew Hutchison combined for 27 saves on 34 shots. Across the ice, Brandon goaltender Jayden Kraus made 28 saves on 37 shots.

The Warriors went 1 for 3 on the power play and 0 for 2 on the penalty kill.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are back in action at the Temple Gardens Centre on Saturday, September 27 against the Swift Current Broncos. Puck drops at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased here.







