Silvertips Trade Caine Wilke to Calgary for Picks

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded forward Caine Wilke to the Calgary Hitmen.

Wilke, an '08-born winger, logged seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 50 games played in 2024-25 as a 16-year-old. The Silvertips have acquired a 2028 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick to complete the trade.

"Caine has been a class act on and off the ice with the Silvertips," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "With the battles for roster positions up front, this was not an easy decision. We wish Caine all the best with Calgary."







