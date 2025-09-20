Silvertips Trade Caine Wilke to Calgary for Picks
Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded forward Caine Wilke to the Calgary Hitmen.
Wilke, an '08-born winger, logged seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 50 games played in 2024-25 as a 16-year-old. The Silvertips have acquired a 2028 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick to complete the trade.
"Caine has been a class act on and off the ice with the Silvertips," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "With the battles for roster positions up front, this was not an easy decision. We wish Caine all the best with Calgary."
Western Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025
- Game Day Preview: Game 1 VS Regina - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview - PEN at VAN - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Continue 2025-26 Opening Weekend in Kamloops Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Silvertips Trade Caine Wilke to Calgary for Picks - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Look for Second Win of the Weekend - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Host Rebels for "Swiftie Opening Night" - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: September 20 at Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Dominate in Season Opener as They Defeat Rockets, 8-2 - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Trade Caine Wilke to Calgary for Picks
- Silvertips Sign Defenseman Henry Hlinka to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Silvertips Trade Forward Owen Cooper to Kamloops
- Evan Enck Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips
- Silvertips Force OT in Preseason Loss to Tri-City