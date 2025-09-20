Warriors Look for Second Win of the Weekend

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors tallied the first win of the Western Hockey League Season on Friday night over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Two goals from Casey Brown, as well as goals from Ethan Semeniuk, Pavel McKenzie, Nolan Paquette, and Colt Carter pushed the Warriors to a 6 - 4 final score.

Matthew Hutchison made 40 saves on 44 shots for a .909 save percentage.

Casey Brown recorded the first multi-goal game of his career, and Colt Carter notched his first assist and then his first goal in the WHL.

Across the ice, the Wheat Kings saw two goals from rookie Chase Surkan, as well as a goal each from Jordan Gavin and Gunnar Gleasman.

Jayden Kraus made 33 saves on 38 shots for a save percentage of .868.

