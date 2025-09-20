Oil Kings Host Rebels for "Swiftie Opening Night"

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking for an opening weekend sweep today as they host the Red Deer Rebels.

Last night, the Oil Kings grabbed a 4-2 win over the Rebels in Red Deer. The Oil Kings took a 4-0 lead into the third period before Red Deer was able to cut the deficit in half. Luke Powell scored twice for Edmonton, while Presley Kerner and Dylan Dean also added markers for the Oil Kings.

For Powell, it was the first two goal game of his career, and the first game winning goal as well. For Kerner, it was his first WHL goal in his 13 career WHL game, but his first WHL game since February 9, 2024, a span of 589 days after the 17-year-old battled an injury in 2024/2025.

The two clubs now take centre stage in Edmonton at Rogers Place as the Oil Kings look to continue their strong play against the Rebels, currently in a stretch of winning 12 of their last 13 games against their Central Division foes.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 4 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.