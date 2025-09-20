Game Day Hub: September 20 at Prince George

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return to the CN Centre tonight with another installment against the Prince George Cougars. The Hawks look to split the weekend series after dropping Friday's season opener 6-1.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: CN Centre - Prince George, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

In their first meeting of the weekend, the Cougars struck early at the CN Centre, opening the scoring just over a minute in with a goal from center Brock Souch. The Hawks responded midway through the first, as Nathan Free set up veteran Ryan Miller for a blocker-side snipe to even things up. Portland's defense tightened in the second, limiting Prince George to just four shots-all stopped by returning netminder Ondrej Štěbeták. But the Cougars pulled away in the final frame, adding three more goals to secure a 6-1 win on home ice.

New Kids on the Rink

Eight players made their WHL debuts for the Hawks in last night's season opener in Prince George: Cameron Jacobson, Owen Chapman, Sam Spehar, Luke Christopherson, Will McLaughlin, Jake Gustavson, Finn Spehar, and Nathan Brown.

Additionally, forward Nathan Free recorded his first point of his WHL career with a primary assist on Ryan Miller's first-period goal. Free spotted the Pittsburgh Penuins prospect gaining speed on the rush and fed him a soft pass, setting up a blocker-side snipe.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PT as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

