Chiefs Dominate in Season Opener as They Defeat Rockets, 8-2

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs kicked off the 2025-26 season with a dominant 8-2 victory on the road over the Kelowna Rockets Friday night. The game saw rookies and returners alike shined in the Chiefs' return to the ice, as 11 skaters found the scoresheet.

It was Spokane's lone 20-year-old, forward Sam Oremba, who scored the team's first goal of the regular season just over two minutes into play. Newly-signed rookie forward Tristen Buckley slid the puck toward the slot, where the rushing Oremba chipped it to the twine for the early 1-0 lead.

Buckley followed that up in the back half of the period with a goal of his own - and his first Western Hockey League goal - as he broke away in the Chiefs' zone and swept the puck up the ice before firing it past Kelowna's goaltender to put Spokane up 2-0 at 14:41.

Spokane piled on two more goals in the final five minutes of the frame as Chase Harrington and Coco Armstrong each scored their firsts of the season. Newly-signed WHL veteran Ethan Hughes notched his first assist as a Chief on Armstrong's goal, which pushed Spokane's lead to 4-0 heading into the break.

The Rockets showed signs of life when Connor Pankratz scored their first goal of the game just under four minutes into the second. But the Chiefs pushed back when Brody Gillespie got the puck to Mathis Preston who sped up the right side before throwing it into the left corner of the net at 5:45. Defenseman Kaden Allan also earned an assist on the play.

Armstrong added on his second goal of the night with only 2:50 to spare in the middle frame.

Kelowna got their second and final goal of the game from Kalder Varga only 41 seconds later with help from Owen Folstrom and Levi Benson.

At 4:43 in the third, rookie forward Ossie McIntyre put in his submission for "Goal of the Year" on night one of the season as he raced up the left side before spinning past a Kelowna defenseman and chipping the puck backhanded through the goalie and past the line for his first goal of the season and second of his young WHL career.

A little over halfway through the frame, Harrington added his second of the game after seizing the second chance opportunity off a rebound in front of the net. Owen Schoettler and Preston earned the helpers, marking Preston's third point of the night.

That sealed Spokane's 8-2 victory as Carter Esler stood tall in net, stopping 36 Kelowna shots, including 14 apiece in the first and second periods.

The Chiefs went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, but struggled 0-for-2 on the power play.

11 Spokane skaters, including two rookies, logged at least one point by the end of the night: Mathis Preston (1G-2A, +4), Chase Harrington (2G, +3), Coco Armstrong (2G), rookie Tristen Buckley (1G-1A), Kaden Allan (1A, +3), Brody Gillespie (1A, +3), Cohen Harris (1A), Ethan Hughes (1A), rookie Ossie McIntyre (1G), Sam Oremba (1G, +2), and Owen Schoettler (1A, +2).

The Chiefs continue their opening weekend on the road against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night.







