Chiefs Continue 2025-26 Opening Weekend in Kamloops Saturday Night

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs continue their 2025-26 opening weekend with a contest against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night. Last season, the Chiefs went 4-1-0-0 against the Blazers.

LOCATION: Sandman Centre

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

