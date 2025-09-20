Chiefs Continue 2025-26 Opening Weekend in Kamloops Saturday Night
Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kamloops, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs continue their 2025-26 opening weekend with a contest against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night. Last season, the Chiefs went 4-1-0-0 against the Blazers.
LOCATION: Sandman Centre
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025
- Game Day Preview: Game 1 VS Regina - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview - PEN at VAN - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Continue 2025-26 Opening Weekend in Kamloops Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Silvertips Trade Caine Wilke to Calgary for Picks - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Look for Second Win of the Weekend - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Host Rebels for "Swiftie Opening Night" - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: September 20 at Prince George - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Dominate in Season Opener as They Defeat Rockets, 8-2 - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Continue 2025-26 Opening Weekend in Kamloops Saturday Night
- Chiefs Dominate in Season Opener as They Defeat Rockets, 8-2
- Chiefs Sign Three Forwards, One Defenseman Ahead of Friday's Season Opener in Kelowna
- Chiefs Kick off 2025-26 Regular Season on Road against Kelowna Rockets Friday Night
- Chiefs Trim Roster to 29 Players Ahead of Friday's Season Opener against Kelowna