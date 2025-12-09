Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Center Petr and a 2029 Pick from Saskatoon in Exchange for Allan, Pul

Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2005-born forward Dominik Petr and a fifth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for defenseman Kaden Allan (2007) and forward Elias Pul (2006). The Czech centerman has nine goals and 12 assists in 29 games this season.

"We are excited to welcome Dominik and his family to the Chiefs organization," Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "As a 20-year-old he will bring valuable experience to our team as he is in his third WHL season. He can produce offensively, is strong on face-offs, and will provide us added size up front. To make a move like this, we unfortunately have to say goodbye to Kaden and Elias. We believe they will be able to continue to develop their game in Saskatoon and wish them all the best going forward."

The 6-foot-3 forward played his first two WHL seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings and has recorded 113 career points in 151 games (41G-72A). He has also appeared in nine post-season games, tallying a goal and four assists for the Wheat Kings. In 55 games last season, Petr recorded career highs of 32 assists and 47 points.

On the international stage, Petr helped Czechia earn bronze at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and represented Czechia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in back-to-back years (2022, 2023).

Petr was originally Brandon's 18th-overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Allan, originally a second-round pick for the Chiefs in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, has logged nine points in 64 career games. Pul, selected in the second round of this year's CHL Import Draft by Spokane, has six points in 22 games this season.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.