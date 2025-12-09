Rockets Open East Division Road Swing in Swift Current

Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets defenceman Jacob Henderson

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets defenceman Jacob Henderson(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets (13-9-3-1) kick off their six-game East Division road trip on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Swift Current Broncos (8-19-1-0) at InnovationPlex. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PST, with fans able to watch live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna enters the night on a high note following a resilient 5-3 comeback win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday. The Rockets have now picked up points in seven of their last ten games and sit tied for 6th in the Western Conference with 30 points.

ROSTER NOTES

The Rockets will be without two key offensive contributors as Tij Iginla (Canada) and Tomas Poletin (Czechia) have departed for their respective 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship selection camps.

To reinforce the lineup, Kelowna has recalled Dallin Antos (2008 LHD) from the Drumheller Dragons (AJHL) and Will Matte (2009 LW) from Calgary Flames U18 AAA (AEHL)

SWIFT CURRENT BRONCOS

It has been a difficult stretch for the Broncos, who are currently on an eight-game losing streak and sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. Despite the record, Swift Current remains competitive offensively, led by Noah Kosick (9G, 20A, 29PTS), Zach Pantelakis (17PTS) and Anthony Wilson (17PTS)

The Broncos' power play ranks 17th in the league at 21%, and their penalty kill sits at 70.9%. Home ice has been their strength six of their eight wins this season have come at InnovationPlex.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kelowna Rockets

Record: 13-9-3-1

Last 10 Games: 6-3-1-0

Goals For/Against: 91 GF / 85 GA

Power Play: 20/107 (18.7%)

Penalty Kill: 17/106 (84.0%)

Swift Current Broncos

Record: 8-19-1-0

Last 10 Games: 1-9-0-0

Goals For/Against: 73 GF / 133 GA

Power Play: 21/100 (21.0%)

Penalty Kill: 32/110 (70.9%)

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Tij Iginla - World Junior Camp (Team Canada)

Tomas Poletin - World Junior Camp (Team Czechia)

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Nate Corbet - LBI (Week-to-Week)

Hiroki Gojsic - UBI (Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Shane Smith - 4 points shy of 150 career WHL points

Will Sharpe - 3 games shy of 150 career WHL games

UP NEXT

The Rockets continue their East Division road trip with back-to-back games in Brandon, Manitoba on Friday and Regina, Saskatchewan on Saturday. Fans can follow the entire road swing live on Victory+ or 104.7 The Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.