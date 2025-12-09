Pats to Host 29th Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday

Regina, Sask. - One of the most heart-warming traditions of the season returns this weekend as the Regina Pats host the 29th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Global Regina, on Saturday, December 13 at 6 p.m. against the Kelowna Rockets at the Brandt Centre.

The Teddy Bear Toss has long been a fan-favourite event, inviting the community to come together in support of local families during the holiday season. Fans attending Saturday's game are encouraged to bring a new stuffed toy, ideally sealed inside a clean plastic bag. As soon as the Pats score their first goal of the night, the Brandt Centre will erupt as thousands of stuffed animals rain down onto the ice - a festive tradition that has come to define the holiday spirit in Patstown.

For those who forget to bring a stuffed animal, a limited number will be available around the concourse, and additional options can be purchased in the Pats Store.

As in previous years, a significant portion of the collected stuffed toys will be donated to the Salvation Army, along with contributions to several local charities, ensuring that children and families throughout Regina feel the warmth of the season.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the most special nights of our season," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "It's a tradition our fans have embraced for nearly three decades, and their generosity continues to make a meaningful impact in our community. Seeing thousands of stuffed toys hit the ice after that first Pats goal is a moment that never gets old. We're proud to host the 29th edition of this event on Saturday, and we're equally proud to partner with Global News and the Salvation Army, who help ensure these donations reach families across Regina during the holiday season."

Last year, Jace Egland wasted no time igniting the celebration, scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal just 2:25 into the first period on December 14, 2024, against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The very first Teddy Bear Toss goal in franchise history was scored by Derek Morris on December 11, 1996 - also against Moose Jaw.

This year marks the seventh time the Pats will face the Kelowna Rockets on Teddy Bear Toss Night. The most recent meeting came on December 8, 2017, when Josh Mahura netted the Teddy Bear Toss tally in a 7-5 loss at the Brandt Centre.

Overall, Regina enters the night with wins in four of their last five Teddy Bear Toss contests and holds a 12-12-1-3 all-time record in Teddy Bear Toss games.

"We want to pack the Brandt Centre this weekend - the more people we have in the building, the more bears we can get onto the ice and into the hands of families who need them," added Pritchard. "It's a night where every fan truly helps make a difference."

Fans looking to join one of the most memorable atmospheres of the season can secure their seats by visiting the Pats business office at 1463 Albert Street, the Brandt Centre Box Office on game days, or by purchasing single-game tickets online.

Bring your stuffed toys, bring your holiday spirit - and get ready to launch thousands of teddies onto the ice in support of families across our community.







