2025 Teddy Bear Toss Numbers Revealed

Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The numbers have been tallied and the Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce this year's results of the 2025 Medicine Hat News Teddy Bear Toss.

On Saturday, December 6th the Tigers beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-1 in the annual event. Liam Ruck sent the teddies flying for the second year in a row with his 11th of the season at 4:17 in the first period.

This year, the Tigers collected 2,768 bears and 1,728 articles of winter wear. Last year's totals hit 2,620 bears and 2,258 articles of winter wear such as toques, mitts and socks. The items will be split between the Medicine Hat Health Foundation, the Medicine Hat Women's Shelter, the Santa Claus Fund and the Salvation Army.

The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to thank all of the fans for attending who generously participated in this year's Teddy Bear Toss, as well as the U16 AA Hounds for helping to collect the items from the ice. We couldn't have done this without you and we can't thank you enough!

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, December 12th to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors in Co-op Place. Tickets are available at Tixx.ca or at the door.







