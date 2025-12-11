Chiefs Add Defenseman Doka, Goaltender Watren Ahead of this Weekend's Games

Published on December 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have added defenseman Ryker Doka (2010) and goaltender Alexander Watren (2008) to their roster as Affiliate Players ahead of this weekend's three games in three nights schedule.

The move brings Spokane's active roster to 25 players, including newly acquired forwards Dominik Petr and Logan Wormald. However, the team is without goaltender Linus Vieillard who is away with Team Germany at 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship obligations. Kazakh forward Assanali Sarkenov is also away with Team Kazakhstan for the Division I, Group A U20 World Championships, where he scored four goals and an assist against France on Wednesday. Both import players are not expected to return until after the holiday break.

While Doka made his Western Hockey League debut on September 20 against the Kamloops Blazers, Watren has yet to make his first WHL start. Doka, drafted 28th-overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, finished +2 with two shots on goal in his only pre-season game. Watren, from Lakewood, Colorado, pitched a 22-save shutout in his lone pre-season appearance on September 6 against the Portland Winterhawks. Doka will wear number 3 and Watren will wear 31.

Wormald, acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday, is expected to make his Chiefs debut this weekend and will wear number 86.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.