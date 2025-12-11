Broncos Deliver Strong Comeback Attempt in 6-4 Loss

Published on December 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos returned to the InnovationPlex on Wednesday night for their first home game in nearly a month, and although they put in a strong, determined effort, they ultimately came up short in a 6-4 loss to the Kelowna Rockets.

The night started on the back foot for Swift Current as the Rockets opened the scoring just 30 seconds in on a goal from former Bronco, Dawson Gerwing. Kelowna continued to control the early pace, adding goals from Mazden Leslie and Carson Wetsch to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Rockets carried their momentum into the second period, where Levi Benson pushed the lead to 4-0 at 5:09 with assists from Shane Smith and Rowan Guest. The Broncos responded on the power play at 8:43 as Jace McFaul finished a setup from Noah Kosick and Zach Pantelakis, giving the home crowd a spark. But Kelowna answered back at 14:20 when Shane Smith restored the four-goal cushion with what would become the game-winning tally, sending the Rockets into the third period up 5-1.

Swift Current came out with renewed intensity in the final frame, bringing physicality and energy that began to shift the momentum. Easton LaPlante scored his first goal as a Bronco at 5:12, assisted by Kosick and Stepan Kuryachenkov, and just over a minute later Jaxen Gauchier added another with help from Daxon Yerex and McFaul. After killing off a crucial 5-on-3 penalty just past the midpoint of the period, the Broncos' push continued. At 14:00, Sawyer Dingman found the back of the net off feeds from Carter Moen and Kuryachenkov, pulling Swift Current within one.

Tensions flared shortly afterward as a post-whistle scrum led to punches thrown, penalties and misconducts on both sides. When the dust settled, the Broncos ended up shorthanded, and the Rockets capitalized. Shane Smith scored his second of the night at 18:57 on the power play, providing Kelowna with the insurance marker they needed to close out the game.

Despite the early deficit, the Broncos' fightback showcased grit and resilience. Aiden Eskit, who relieved Rocha early in the first, stood tall by stopping 32 of 35 shots. The Rockets finished with 41 shots on goal to Swift Current's 23 and held a slight 36-31 edge in the faceoff circle. Swift Current went 1-for-1 on the power play, while Kelowna finished 1-for-3.

With the loss, the Broncos fall to 8-20-1-0 on the season. They look to regroup quickly as they host the Prince Albert Raiders this Friday at the InnovationPlex in their final home game before the Christmas break.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

Broncos Deliver Strong Comeback Attempt in 6-4 Loss - Swift Current Broncos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.