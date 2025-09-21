Hurricanes Blank Hitmen, 4-0

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen split their opening weekend home-and -home set with the Lethbridge Hurricanes falling to the visitors 4-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Special teams played a key role as the Hitmen went 0-for-4 on the power play while successfully killing off all four Lethbridge opportunities. Koen Cleaver stopped all 28 Calgary shots to earn the shutout.

Shane Smith and Luke Cozens led the way for the Hurricanes, each scoring twice. Smith opened the scoring in the first period and added another in the second to give Lethbridge a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. Cozens chipped in two goals of his own in the third, including an empty-net marker in the final minute to secure the win.

Lethbridge outshot Calgary 32-28. Hitmen goaltender Eric Tu made 28 saves in the loss. Newly acquired forward Caine Wilke made his Hitmen debut, while Ben Kindel (Pittsburgh), Brandon Gorzynski (Dallas), and Axel Hurtig (Calgary) remained away at NHL training camps.

The Hitmen now turn their attention to a full week of practice before returning to action next Saturday, Sept. 27, when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time is 6:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the popular $6 Happy Hour, featuring food and drink specials from 5:00 p.m. until puck drop. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com.







