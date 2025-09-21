Free Breaks Through with First WHL Goal in Loss to Cougars on Saturday

Published on September 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Nathan Free recorded his first WHL goal and Jordan Duguay tallied his first of the season, but the Winterhawks came up short despite outshooting the Cougars 32-28.

Game #2: Portland (2) vs. Prince George (7)

SOG: POR (32) - PG (28)

PP: POR (1/4) - PG (2/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (21) - Levshyn (30)

SCORING:

PG - Carson Carels (1) from Brock Souch and Kayden Lemire

POR - Nathan Free (1) from Griffin Darby and Ryan Miller

PG - Kayden Lemire (2) from Brock Souch and Bauer Dumanski

PG - Jett Lajoie (3) from Kooper Gizowski

PG - Lee Shurgot (1) from Jett Lajoie and Kooper Gizowski

PG - Jett Lajoie (4)

PG - Dmitri Yakutsenak (1) from Lee Shurgot and Carson Carels (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (1) from Nathan Free and Will McLaughlin (power play)

PG - Brock Souch (2) from Bauer Dumanski and Dmitri Yakutsenak (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

After a back-and-forth start, Prince George struck first for the second consecutive night. Portland answered at 14:12 of the opening frame, when Griffin Darby's pass from the point found Nathan Free, who then fired a powerful one-timer from the top of the left circle to tie the game. This was the first goal in the Western Hockey League for the Calgary, Alberta native after signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland earlier this summer. Prince George closed out the period with two unanswered goals, taking a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

The Winterhawks fired 12 shots during the second period, but Alexander Levshyn stood tall in net. Three Cougars found the back of the net to extend their advantage to 6-1 heading into the final frame.

A double-minor high-sticking penalty assessed to Prince George's Brock Souch gave Portland a four-minute power play. Second-year forward Jordan Duguay capitalized by faking a pass, skating in from the left circle, and snapping a shot over Levshyn's right shoulder for his first goal of the season. Prince George added a late tally to seal the game 7-2.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks will return home before traveling north to face the Everett Silvertips next Sunday evening at the Angel of the Winds Arena; puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. The Winterhawks defeated their U.S. Division rivals in seven games of the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

